Most of the Los Angeles woke up on New Year’s Day likely hungover and surprised to see that the Hollywood sign had changed its look a bit. The reactions to the stunt that changed the sign to read “Hollyweed” were mixed at best, but the alleged artist taking credit for the stunt had one purpose in mind when he did it according to The Hollywood Reporter: peace.

Jesus Hands, aka LA visual artist Zach Fernandez, is taking credit for what the LAPD is treating as an act of vandalism and he spoke to THR about his motives. It would seem that Jesus Hands had the same feeling about 2016 as everybody else: