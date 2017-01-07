Most of the Los Angeles woke up on New Year’s Day likely hungover and surprised to see that the Hollywood sign had changed its look a bit. The reactions to the stunt that changed the sign to read “Hollyweed” were mixed at best, but the alleged artist taking credit for the stunt had one purpose in mind when he did it according to The Hollywood Reporter: peace.
Jesus Hands, aka LA visual artist Zach Fernandez, is taking credit for what the LAPD is treating as an act of vandalism and he spoke to THR about his motives. It would seem that Jesus Hands had the same feeling about 2016 as everybody else:
I did it out of love and a certain peace from within. 2016 was a rough year for a lot of people. You got hurt and then you grew. 2017 is perfect to conger up the growth. It was a very personal thing at first, and it still is. I hold it very personal. It was a personal thing and a tribute to the artist, (who did a similar stunt in 1976) the late Daniel Finegood. I felt his message speak to me and it felt like that message needed to be shared. It was honestly just a work of art, but it becomes so much more because of people’s interpretations of it. Pot art. That’s what it is.
Non-destructive vandalism is the very best vandalism.
Seconded.