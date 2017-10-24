Vortex

What, oh, what to do this Halloween? There’s going to be the usual drunken bar parties with their sloppy costume contests. Those with kids will be saddled with trick-or-treating — which, in truth, makes us all feel like kids again for one night. Some of us will sit at home and marathon scary movies or TV. But, why not do something a little more spectacular this All Hallow’s Eve? Why not hit up a location from one of your favorite horror movies and feel the vibes of a place that brought so much fear into the world?

To help you in this endeavor, we’ve compiled a list of some of the locations around America from our favorite classic horror movies. A lot of these places are spread out all over the country, so you might want to book a flight soon. Or just check out a spot near you. That’s cool too. Either way, hitting up a location from a great horror film is a great way to spend Halloween.

Evan’s City Cemetery from Night of the Living Dead — Evan’s City, Pennsylvania

It was in the Evan’s City Cemetery where “they’re coming to get you, Barbara,” was uttered in the opening scene of George Romero’s seminal Night of the Living Dead. A moment later, a reanimated corpse shuffled from behind a gravestone — hungry for human flesh — and the modern zombie genre was born. That iconic opening scene has turned Evan’s City Cemetery into a mecca for every horror aficionado on the planet.

Deep in the wooden prairies north of Pittsburgh, you’ll find the tiny hamlet of Evan’s City. A few dozen blocks of two-story houses built in another era spread our like a spider’s web from the main street and that’s about it. Just outside of town, down Franklin Road, you’ll find the Evan’s City Cemetery perched on a hill surrounded by trees. It’s a spooky place on its own. Add in the living dead dimension and you’ve got yourself a great place to spend Halloween, pay respect to Romero, and live out your walking dead fantasies.

Day trip to a pumpkin patch and sunset at the Night of the Living Dead Cemetery 🖤 A post shared by Ericaceae * Florist (@rust_moss) on Oct 21, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT