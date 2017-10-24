A Tour Of Iconic Horror Movie Locations You Can Visit This Halloween

#Horror #Horror Movies #Visual Tours #Travel #Halloween
10.24.17 1 min ago

Vortex

What, oh, what to do this Halloween? There’s going to be the usual drunken bar parties with their sloppy costume contests. Those with kids will be saddled with trick-or-treating — which, in truth, makes us all feel like kids again for one night. Some of us will sit at home and marathon scary movies or TV. But, why not do something a little more spectacular this All Hallow’s Eve? Why not hit up a location from one of your favorite horror movies and feel the vibes of a place that brought so much fear into the world?

To help you in this endeavor, we’ve compiled a list of some of the locations around America from our favorite classic horror movies. A lot of these places are spread out all over the country, so you might want to book a flight soon. Or just check out a spot near you. That’s cool too. Either way, hitting up a location from a great horror film is a great way to spend Halloween.

Evan’s City Cemetery from Night of the Living Dead — Evan’s City, Pennsylvania

It was in the Evan’s City Cemetery where “they’re coming to get you, Barbara,” was uttered in the opening scene of George Romero’s seminal Night of the Living Dead. A moment later, a reanimated corpse shuffled from behind a gravestone — hungry for human flesh — and the modern zombie genre was born. That iconic opening scene has turned Evan’s City Cemetery into a mecca for every horror aficionado on the planet.

Deep in the wooden prairies north of Pittsburgh, you’ll find the tiny hamlet of Evan’s City. A few dozen blocks of two-story houses built in another era spread our like a spider’s web from the main street and that’s about it. Just outside of town, down Franklin Road, you’ll find the Evan’s City Cemetery perched on a hill surrounded by trees. It’s a spooky place on its own. Add in the living dead dimension and you’ve got yourself a great place to spend Halloween, pay respect to Romero, and live out your walking dead fantasies.

Day trip to a pumpkin patch and sunset at the Night of the Living Dead Cemetery 🖤

A post shared by Ericaceae * Florist (@rust_moss) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Horror#Horror Movies#Visual Tours#Travel#Halloween
TAGSHalloweenHorrorhorror moviesMoviesTRAVELvisual toursFilm LocationsHALLOWEEN 2017

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP