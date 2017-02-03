Shutterstock

It’s expected that over a million people will be descending onto Houston, Texas for Super Bowl LI this year — just under half of the city’s 2.29 million residents. The fourth largest city in the U.S., Houston has made a name for itself with world-class museums, fine-dining, and a massive international community that makes up the sprawling metropolis. Should you be one of those million people headed to the Bayou City this weekend, or any weekend, for that matter, you’ll quickly find that there are no shortages of things to do that will fit any interest.

From niche oddball attractions to internationally known destinations, here’s a small sample of what the city of Houston has to offer.

The Orange Show