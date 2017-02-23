Hunter Lawrence



Hunter and Sarah Lawrence travel all over the world taking gorgeous adventure photos. And while all of the young couple’s work is amazing, it’s hard not to feel particularly attached to the photos Hunter takes of their incredibly charismatic dog, Aspen.

As a result, Aspen has become an internet sensation. The world seems to love him (almost) as much as his owners do.

It’s hard to say exactly why certain videos and photos go viral. But often it’s because they spark an immediate visceral reaction from the viewer. And an adorable animal like Aspen is particularly ripe to become an internet star. He’s just got that cuddly sweetness that makes you want to see more and more of him. I mean, who hasn’t fallen into the endless time sucking hole of clicking on video after video of unlikely animal friendships or guinea pigs wearing hats? It’s just too addictive.

The photos Lawrence takes of Aspen not only tap into that “Awwww” factor but also into an “Awe” factor as we see Aspen positioned in front of breath-taking outdoor vistas. It’s a winning combination.

All this to say that Aspen’s Instagram page has over 200 hundred thousand followers, which feels like a lot for a dog. The sweet pup’s soulful eyes staring up at the lens (in front of some of the most beautiful landscapes in North America!) make for captivating shots that we can’t help but love. It’s a reflection of pure happiness, and in times like these, a much needed respite.

I connected with Lawrence recently and asked him about his photography, and how he feels about his dog’s super fame.

How did you get started as a photographer?

I first got introduced to the visual arts on a trip to Honduras with an organization that seeks to empower families through education across Central America. I originally went to help teach a soccer camp, but because of a torn knee I was left to stay on the sidelines. I borrowed my friends camera while I was there and shot some film and photos on it, and when we got home some of that footage was used for a gala to help raise funds for the organization. Seeing the way people connected with the content is what hooked me. Unlike any other form of communication, I had the ability to capture and communicate exactly what I’d seen.