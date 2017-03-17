The Best Irish Craft Beers To Pair With A Seafood Feast

03.17.17 26 mins ago

Shutterstock

Happy St. Patrick’s Day one and all. This week’s Craft Beer Friday is all about Ireland. We’re going to explore some of the best seafood around the island and the fantastic craft beers coming out of the country right now.

Quick note, while you’ll be able to find these beers outside of Ireland, some of them are on the rarer side. That means you have to do a little digging and exploring to find them. Imagine yourself as a craft beer Indiana Jones looking for the elixir of the gods and you’ll do fine.

Slainte!

Around The Web

TAGSBEERBeer PairingsCraft Beer FridaysDRINKSIRISHSeafoodST PATRICK'S DAY
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 4 hours ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP