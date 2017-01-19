Japan Wants To Send You On A Free Trip To Visit Anime Locations

Shutterstock

Tourism is big in Japan. People flock from all over the world to see the forests, temples, and bask in the electric glow of the Bladerunner-esque cities. You know what else is big? Anime. It’s so popular that when many people think of Japan they think of anime and Mount Fuji (in that order).

It’s not surprising then that people are eager to visit the actual locations from their favorite anime films. “Anime Tourism” is the best (and cheapest) way to see the settings depicted in the most popular anime movie of all time “Kimi no Na wa (Your Name),” in and around Tokyo.

Interest piqued? Well get ready: If you’ve spent years collecting anime and manga, we have an offer for you. The Japanese government is going to pay for a select few people to visit the country to see the sights. You’ve earned this trip with all the time you’ve spent watching Spirited Away and Dragon Ball Z.

This isn’t your average walking tour, either. The project is a way to get foreigners into the country to explore their interests while learning about the history of the island nation. The travel cost for you is absolutely nothing. Too good to be true, you say? Well, it isn’t. The project is currently seeking applicants.

The application process begins on January 20th and you just have to be one of the lucky few selected. You might have spent years submitting tapes to The Real World without ever getting selected, but maybe your luck is finally about to change.