Meet This City: Julianne Hough Shares Her Go-To Spots in LA

For the first Meet This City ever, we’re off to the City of Angels. From the infamous Hollywood sign to Sunset Boulevard and the Walk of Fame, there are so many notable places to visit. But don’t you want to know the best go-to places from someone who lives there and not just a Yelp review? Well, you’re in luck because you’re going to meet Los Angeles from the perspective of Julianne Hough.

For those who don’t know, Hough is a two-time Dancing With the Stars champ turned judge, Primetime Emmy Award winner, singer and actress. She’s got 4M followers on Instagram, starred in Paramount’s Footloose remake, and sang and danced her way through Grease live. Through her career, LA has become Hough’s home. From hosting Core Power Yoga classes in Hollywood to shopping at the best outdoor malls LA has to offer, her go-to spots won’t disappoint.

Let’s jump right in!

MOST LA THING TO DO

Get Outside

The most Los Angeles thing to do is go on a hike. You know there’s so many hikes, there’s Runyon Canyon, there’s Lake Hollywood, there’s Franklin, there’s the Santa Monica Mountain. There’s so many different amazing hikes, it’s beautiful, the weather’s always great. That’s what I love about living in LA, it’s a very active, outdoor lifestyle where people care about being healthy, which is great.