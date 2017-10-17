Leonardo DiCaprio Makes A Big Investment In Vegan Burger ‘Beyond Meat’

Instagram/Shutterstock

The plant-based protein movement picked up a lot of steam today when the world’s most famous environmentalist threw his clout and money behind Beyond Meats. Leonardo DiCaprio spends most of his downtime working for the planet as a champion of climate change science and the environment. The now-legendary actor invests a lot of his own time and, especially, spearheading causes to educate the world and find real solutions to our ill effects on the planet. Now, he’s expanding that crusade to plant-based meat.

DiCaprio came on board with a large investment in Beyond Meats according to a press release from the company today. “Livestock production is a major contributor to carbon emissions,” DiCaprio explained. “Shifting from animal meat to the plant-based meats developed by Beyond Meat is one of the most powerful measures someone can take to reduce their impact on our climate.”

DiCaprio’s investment follows on the coattails cash influxes from former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, a former McDonald’s CEO, and even factory meat giant Tyson Foods.

Shifting the protein in your diet from animal meat to the plant-based proteins developed by Beyond Meat is one of the most powerful measures someone can take to reduce their impact on our climate. Proud to be an investor in @BeyondMeat to help combat climate change. Learn more via link in bio. A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Oct 17, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

In the race to make a meat free burger, Beyond Meat is in the lead — with one of the most widely distributed plant-based burgers on the market. Their marketing strategy is to focus on omnivores over vegetarians and vegans. Basically, they’re trying not to preach to the choir. They insist their ground “meat” sits in the meat aisle next to the beef to destigmatize it as “vegan” or “specialty” foods.

The pea protein, beet, coconut oil, and potato starch “meat” can be found in regular groceries from coast to coast. And, surely, with the cash and celebrity of someone like DiCaprio on their side, they’ll be coming to a store near you very soon.

Proud to invest in plant-based @BeyondMeat as livestock production is a major driver of carbon emissions. Learn more https://t.co/sLnsC97Af8 pic.twitter.com/6Zf5CJvnJZ — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) October 17, 2017