Shutterstock

The dangers of mixing alcohol and caffeine have been apparent for quite a while, but now there’s some science behind it all to prove that mixing Red Bull with vodka is making you more susceptible to stupid behavior. The main risk behind mixing two of the most popular legal drugs on the market involves one masking how the other one is affecting you according to the study, leading to injury or stupidity.

The Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs in Canada reviewed a series of tests on the subject from between 1981 and 2016, finding that at least ten of the peer-reviewed studies show you’re more likely to get injured by mixing caffeine and alcohol than when you drink booze on its own. This has a definition according to Tonic: