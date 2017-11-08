This Long-Distance Hiker Espouses A New Era Of ‘Free Range Humans’

Lint Hikes

Most people wouldn’t choose to go by the name “Lint,” but Clint Bunting (@lint_hikes) isn’t most people. He is strange and wonderful and a bit of a Lost Boy (of the Pan variety, rather than the mulleted vampire sort). You know what? Check that. It’s not fair to assume he has never grown up, simply because he lives his life without a formal career or address. More accurately, Lint is redefining what it means to be an adult in 2017. His completely unorthodox approach to living has meant squatting, renting in gutter punk houses, dumpster diving for groceries, van living at varied times, and hiking constantly. It’s not the path your parents tried to put you on, but to be honest, that path always seemed pretty “meh”, right?

Lint is a thru-hiker, meaning he is all about long-distance hiking. He has actually walked The Colorado, Arizona, and Ice Age Trails end-to-end. But, that’s nothing, Lint has done the end-to-end dealie three times on the Pacific Crest, Continental Divide, and Appalachian Trails, too. That’s about 20,000 miles. Daily, the man is clocking 30 to 40 miles. And, he does it with an eight pound pack on his back (though that’s like a fifth of the normal pack size). He is maximizing distance and minimizing pack weight. It might be fair to call him a bit of an extremist. Lint prefers “hiker trash.”

We were lucky enough to get his feedback on some questions and some great shots of his hikes and his tattoos (hiking a trail from one end to the other takes dedication; getting the trail tattooed on you takes commitment). This interview is a peek into the sort of person the world needs more of: True Originals.

What do you consider yourself? Like what title would you consider fitting? Why?

Free Range Human? That sounds trite, but I’m not that special really. I’m just out here living my life as I see fit, and doing my best to ignore social constraints that limit happiness. My main goal is to squeeze as much adventure and experience out of this one and precious life I have, without impeding the happiness of others.