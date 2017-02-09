When Anton Pilipa disappeared in 2012, his family suspected the worst. Pilipa suffered from schizophrenia and his disappearance triggered years of searching that led to no closure. It was like he’d vanished into thin air. No one wanted to believe that the Vancouver resident was dead, but it seemed like the only possibility. Until Pilipa was found, 10,000 miles away and five years later. Most shocking? Pilipa had journeyed across two continents. He’d been barefoot for most of that time and was traveling without a passport. So how did he do it? And why?

According to The New Zealand Herald, there are a few reasons why Pilipa disappeared. The first, which is more practical, is that Pilipa was trying to flee a court hearing. In 2011, shortly after starting treatment for schizophrenia, he was arrested and charged with assault and weapons charges. But the man’s brother, who led the rescue efforts, claims that he doesn’t believe that Pilipa left due to having to face the courts. Instead, he believes that he fled because he was “restless,” which is a major symptom of the vanished man’s mental illness.

Another reason that Pilipa may have left his home without telling anyone? He was on a strange mission to visit The National Library Of Buenos Aires. To get there, he trekked through thousands of miles — through the United States, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela — only to be turned away when he could not produce identification upon arrival. That’s when he changed course and headed into Brazil, facing hundreds of miles of dangerous jungle before he was found.

