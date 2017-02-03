5 Ways To Be Healthy

This Mom’s Going Viral For Her Real Talk About Living With Mental Illness

mark-shrayber
Life & Culture Editor
02.03.17


Living with mental illness is one of the hardest things in the world. Not only do you often feel like you’re alone (especially when you’re so depressed you can’t get out of bed), but the way others perceive you doesn’t match up with how you see yourself. That’s why Cierra Fortner, a Missouri mother of two and a woman struggling with depression, anxiety, and a personality disorder took to Facebook to share her struggles in a post that’s now gone viral.

According to Fortner, the impetus of her post was a visit to a local Walmart. There, an employee commended her on how well-behaved and well-dressed her two small children were. “You just seem to have it all together,” the worker told Fortner and while she was grateful for the compliment, she also felt the need to address the truth, so she wrote a Facebook post letting the woman who complimented her at Walmart in on things Fortner wishes she could tell her.

TAGShealthMENTAL HEALTH
Author Profile Picture
Mark's work has appeared on Jezebel, Cosmopolitan, Vice, The Daily Dot, and SF Weekly. It has never appeared in his high school's literary journal, even though he submitted poems in the 10th, 11th, and 12th grades.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 24 hours ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP