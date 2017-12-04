Here’s Where To Get Free Food For National Cookie Day [UPDATING]

Shutterstock

By now, you’re probably at least starting to get in the holiday spirit. December is by far the most festive, party-filled month of the year. With parties comes delicious food. But, we all know that the most important holiday food group is cookies. Whether it’s frosted sugar cookies, rum balls, peanut butter buckeyes, or even ginger snaps — cookies are the top dog when it comes to holiday treats.

In this month filled with delectable, sugary cookies, today reigns supreme. That’s because today (December 4th) is National Cookie Day. That means that even if you’ve already eaten your weight in holiday cookies, you can still eat more today. Plus, bakeries and restaurants all over the country are running deals. Some are even offering free cookies. That’s right, free! Check them all out below.

Becky’s Bites

If you happen to live in NYC, stop by Becky’s Bites to take advantage of the store’s buy 3 (for $3.50) and get 3 free deal on their chocolate chip filled cream cheese cookie sandwiches.

Getting ready for #NationalCookieDay like… Celebrate with our buy any three cookies and get one free! pic.twitter.com/AgJBwIeZUe — Twisters (@My_Twisters) December 3, 2017

Cheryl’s

Through December 31st, six of Cheryl’s cookies are free. You don’t need a coupon or even have to buy anything else to get this deal. You only need to pay shipping and handling fees.

Cinnabon

The famed cinnamon bun restaurant is unveiling its Cookie BonBite today for $2.99. With every Cookie Bonbite purchase, you’ll get a free 8 ounce bottle of Fairlife milk.