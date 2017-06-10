Shutterstock

While the rest of the country argues over politics, Ocean City, Maryland has another type of battle brewing over women and their (lack of) bikinis. It’s an odd situation that will take some explaining, but the decision could possibly turn Ocean City beaches into a topless wonderland for some women seeking out the sun.

Recently, Ocean City authorities issued a memo that basically told the police to no longer treat topless women on the beach any different than topless men. In other words, police should no longer treat the showing of an areola by a female as a crime. In theory, this seems logical, but of course, bare breasts have a tendency to cause quite the ruckus. They bother some people and excite others, sometimes in ways that bother even more people.

The memo didn’t just come out of nowhere, it was the result of a “top freedom’ campaign brought about by locals that argued Maryland law should not discriminate against women in the matter of toplessness according to the The Baltimore Sun: