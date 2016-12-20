This Guy’s Photos Of The Evils That Lurk Below Are Freaking Terrifying

Shutterstock

You know what’s terrifying? The ocean. Not just because it’s deep and there are currents and all that would love to wash you away any moment. No, those things are scary to think about but are generally manageable fears. What’s truly scary about the ocean — and any large body of water, actually; looking at you humongous pool in Chile — is all the things that live underneath its surface. And even more terrifying? Those creatures that are rare, or unnamed, or a frilled shark (truly the most terrifying denizen of the deep). And there goes that first chill down your spine.