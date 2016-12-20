This Guy’s Photos Of The Evils That Lurk Below Are Freaking Terrifying

You know what’s terrifying? The ocean. Not just because it’s deep and there are currents and all that would love to wash you away any moment. No, those things are scary to think about but are generally manageable fears. What’s truly scary about the ocean — and any large body of water, actually; looking at you humongous pool in Chile — is all the things that live underneath its surface. And even more terrifying? Those creatures that are rare, or unnamed, or a frilled shark (truly the most terrifying denizen of the deep). And there goes that first chill down your spine.
@sofika77 @esumain @AlyonaFonya @savsveta вот такой попадался еще:) https://t.co/76NbF4qCRf—
Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 14, 2016
Okay, that last one I swear I saw in Silent Hill.
Crazy stuff there is out there.
The fuck
This gave me some serious Jibblies
[freegifmaker.me]
Can’t wait for 2017 when I’ll be able to read what the tweets say.
the bulging eyes are due to the rapid pressure differential. #1 is a deepwater redfish. #2 is a black cod. Both are delicious and should be consumed promptly