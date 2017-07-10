If you’ve ever listened to the sage advice of Jamie Lee Curtis, you probably know about the importance of probiotics to your overall health. But, until now, the most common place to get good microbes (to battle the bad ones in your belly) was yogurt. You can only eat so much Greek yogurt, though, before it starts tasting like fruit-filled sour cream. “There has to be a better way,” you scream from the roof of your apartment building. Well, you can stop wailing because there is another way to get your daily dose of probiotics and it sounds a whole lot better than eating a pint of Sriracha yogurt. Beer.
Researchers at the University of Singapore brewed a beer using the probiotic strain Lactobacillus paracasi L26, microbes that literally come from your gut. They are found in human intestines and are well-known for their ability to neutralize toxins and help regulate your immune system.
So, maybe soon you won’t have to choke down that sour-tasting, phlegm-inducing yogurt every day to keep your system in proper working order. You’ll be able to pop into your local bodega and grab a beer with the same healthy properties. This is definitely something we can get behind. We might even start calling beer “health food.” Final proof that alcohol is actually good for you.
just as Alexander replied I am in shock that anybody able to get paid $8538 in 4 weeks on the
computer . read review…….[x11.pw]