‘Make It A Mocha’ — Study Says Coffee And Cocoa Make Perfect Partners

If you’re like many of us, the first thing you do when you wake up is turn on the coffee maker. You probably do this before you shower, put in your contacts, or brush your grimy-ass teeth. There’s a reason they make novelty mugs that implore others not to interact with us before we’ve had a chance to ingest our first cup of joe. Many of us can’t get into work mode without at least one (or seven) cup(s) of coffee. Well, coffee guzzling friends, there’s a new caffeine-related study you should be aware of. Don’t worry, there’s nobody telling us to stop drinking coffee (although those monsters definitely exist). There is, however, a new study that says we should be adding a little cocoa into our morning cup of joe. That’s right, throw some chocolate into that java. You’ll be happy you did.

If you’re a person who enjoys a café mocha, you’ll definitely enjoy the findings from a new Clarkson University study. According to the study, mixing caffeine and chocolate is a really good idea. The researchers discovered that when the two are paired together, drinkers are more attentive, motivated, and even have more energy. On top of that, the combination can lower anxiety and help with fatigue. This is especially helpful for people who have anxiety about completing work.

That’s like killing two beans with one shot (of espresso). Whatever the hell that means.