The Way This Judge Handles A Ridiculous Parking Ticket Is Exactly What We Need More Of Right Now

02.08.17 1 hour ago

Everyone hates parking tickets. They may be the one thing in these turbulent political times upon which we can all agree, although the wack-ass Chargers logo is looking like a close second. In general, people just pay the fine, ask to have it reduced via mail, or look to a chatbot to end the process because traffic court is the next bureaucratic circle of Hell (right after the DMV).

But, there are cases where you have to stand your ground, and a woman from Providence, Rhode Island did just that. Winning the ideal response from the judge. The woman was fined for parking in a zone that did not permit such activities between 8 and 10pm. She got there at 9:58. When she exited her car, the dashboard clock read 10:00. But, no. She got ticketed anyway and the ticket was time stamped for 9:59:58. Yep. She was fined for parking illegally for two seconds.

