Here’s Every Green Thing You Can Enjoy This St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

03.17.17 2 hours ago

Even though blue was actually associated with Ireland before green, that hasn’t stopped the us from completely transforming pretty much everything the second the clock strikes St. Paddy’s O’Clock from its regular colors to hues befitting that of The Emerald Isle. As a result, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to provide you with a little glimpse of all the green things you’ll be able to enjoy this weekend. (More realistically, you’ve probably been seeing this stuff since March 1st, because St. Patrick’s Day manages to drag on for the entire month!)

