Even though blue was actually associated with Ireland before green, that hasn’t stopped the us from completely transforming pretty much everything the second the clock strikes St. Paddy’s O’Clock from its regular colors to hues befitting that of The Emerald Isle. As a result, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to provide you with a little glimpse of all the green things you’ll be able to enjoy this weekend. (More realistically, you’ve probably been seeing this stuff since March 1st, because St. Patrick’s Day manages to drag on for the entire month!)
Here’s Every Green Thing You Can Enjoy This St. Patrick’s Day Weekend
When I was a kitchen manager, I would do a special menu for St. Patty’s Day. It would include all the expected items like Irish Stew, Shep pie, fish & chips, bangers & colcannon, and even corned beef & cabbage for the Irish Americans. Anyhow, I always added something fun and different which drew a ton of people over the years, some of the most popular ones were the green wings (still get asked about these to this day even though I don’t even work in a kitchen anymore), crubeens (which didn’t sell very well as expected), and stuffed boxty (which was also a huge hit). The green wings were the best though, we would sell out by early evening despite having at least 4 cases (1000 wings) prepped. It was hilarious to see people try to eat wings covered in a sauce made with green habaneros, jalapenos, serranos, poblanos, and a touch of ghost pepper extract just for laughs. We warned people but rarely did anyone finish a plate of 6. The owner was happy because it sold even more beer on a day which we out sold whole months of beer.