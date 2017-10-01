Finish Sickle Cell Awareness Month By Learning More About The Disease

Shutterstock

“I forgot you were sick.”

I hear that all the time from friends and even some family members whenever I have to go to the hospital, or when I was at a function one night, but stay in the next. I’ve had friends think I was flaking on them. I’ve had employers not understand why I could go to that party last night but cannot make it to work today. I’ve had teachers look at me funny because they saw me in the hall earlier but I didn’t make it to their class at the end of the day.

Sickle cell disease is like that: It creeps up when you least expect it, and sometimes when you totally expect it but wish it would go away, and there’s nothing to do but wait it out.

September was National Sickle Cell Awareness Month and as prevalent as the disease is, many people have no idea what it’s about or how to respond when friends have it. 1 in 365 people of African descent, and 1 in 16,300 people of Latin descent have sickle cell disease in some form. The disease occurs when red blood cells are no longer circular — they literally “sickle,” forming sticky crescent moon shapes that clot in the patient’s joints and narrow veins. A point mutation in a person’s DNA is all it takes for a person’s whole life to no longer be classified as “normal.”