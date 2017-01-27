This Pot-Bellied Alien Shark Is A Nightmare

A Shark Was Lurking Below This Young Surfer And The Photo Is Chilling

01.27.17 16 mins ago

Shutterstock

Surfing on Australia’s New South Wales coast around Port Stephens is a gnarly endeavor. Sharks abound, especially great whites. That rarely stops surfers from hitting the waves to escape the hot summer sun and catch a set. Chris Hasson and his family were doing just that.

While dad lounged on the beach (probably thinking of when he could throw more shrimp on the barbie, right?), his ten-year-old son was in the water catching those waves. Hasson decided to take some photos of his son’s surfing skills and, when he glanced back at the image in the viewfinder, caught a very disturbing sight — his son was surfing directly into the maw of a great white shark.

TAGSANIMAL PHOTOBOMBSAUSTRALIAGREAT WHITE SHARKSSURFING

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 1 day ago 19 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP