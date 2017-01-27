A Shark Was Lurking Below This Young Surfer And The Photo Is Chilling

Shutterstock

Surfing on Australia’s New South Wales coast around Port Stephens is a gnarly endeavor. Sharks abound, especially great whites. That rarely stops surfers from hitting the waves to escape the hot summer sun and catch a set. Chris Hasson and his family were doing just that.

While dad lounged on the beach (probably thinking of when he could throw more shrimp on the barbie, right?), his ten-year-old son was in the water catching those waves. Hasson decided to take some photos of his son’s surfing skills and, when he glanced back at the image in the viewfinder, caught a very disturbing sight — his son was surfing directly into the maw of a great white shark.