This Airline Might Be Taking First Class A Little Too Seriously With Private Suites

#Travel
11.02.17 2 hours ago

Singapore Airlines

Getting on a plane often means cramming yourself into a pretty hard seat and hoping for deliverance. It’s not exactly a great time. No one, ever, has said, “Hey! Let’s get to our economy seat. It’s going to be a blast!” It’s just a place you plant yourself for a few hours to get somewhere, hopefully, dope. Then something magical happens. You start collecting enough miles or enough cash from work and life and you get to fly first class for the first time. A whole new world of luxury and comfort is suddenly available to you that seems almost impossible to achieve at 35,000 feet. All those bad flights back in the cattle car fade away as the bubbles from a $200 bottle of champers fill your head.

Singapore Airlines just set the bar insanely high for flying first class with new suites. Yes, you read that right. They have legit suites on their new Airbus A380 double-decker planes in place of first class seats or pods. The suites can be a single space with a twin bed, swivel chair, desk, and TV. Or you can double up with whoever you’re flying with to create a queen size bed and proper room on the plane. This may be the most baller way to fly — if you have to fly commercial that is.

Singapore Airlines

Of course, there are also crazy perks alongside the suite. The menu was created by a team of chefs that source food locally according to where you’re flying from. There’s a rad bathroom. They give you posh pajamas and slippers. It’s kind of like a boutique hotel experience in the sky. The only thing missing is a spa.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Travel
TAGSair travelAIRLINESfirst classTRAVELWANDERLUST

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP