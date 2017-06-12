Smirnoff Throws Some Serious Shade At Trump, Wins At Advertising

Twitter/Kate Kosturski

The problem with having really thin skin and also being the president of the United States is that you make yourself a really good target for mocking. Almost too good. The amount of material ripe for ridicule that President Trump puts out into the universe on a daily basis is downright exhausting. It’s like there’s a comedy writing staff in a room adjacent to the oval office just reverse engineering future zingers. Which…would be absolutely hilarious if it weren’t for the fact that if you slow down and think about it too hard, you’ll have a crisis on your hands.

With such an oversaturation of Trump related jokes, trolling, and mockery that are floating around as of late, it can be tough to stand out in the crowd. That’s why Smirnoff’s sly, new ad absolutely deserves credit where credit is due.

The snarky poster which showed up in New York this weekend, winks at the Trump administration’s ties to Russia saying that the Vodka brand is, “Made in America.” But then adding, “But we’d be happy to talk about our ties to Russia under oath.” It’s a brilliantly funny campaign that you’d think has to be some sort of clever street art forgery. Except that Smirnoff’s creative agency, 72andSunny has confirmed to Adweek that the work came from its New York office.