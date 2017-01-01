Shutterstock

Ahh, a fresh new year to make up for your trash 2016. Before 12:00 AM last night, you promised yourself you would “quit f*cking around” and “crush sh*t” the way you were supposed to last year but didn’t. You promised to stop smoking, save money, sleep eight hours a day and eat healthier meals. A new year, a new you, right? Well, good luck with that sis because here comes Sonic slithering into your life with an inexpensive and delicious temptation.