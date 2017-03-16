The Dark Backstory Behind The World's Most Expensive Coffee

Soylent Was At SXSW With The GZA And Some Extremely Suspect BBQ Sauce

03.16.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Yes, that’s a Soylent-based BBQ sauce being poured over perfectly good Texas BBQ at a SXSW event. Soylent fancies itself the meal replacement drink of the future for all humanity. It’s like Ensure, but marketed towards hipster millennials. Each serving contains all the nutrients of an entire meal.

Now they want us to put it on a full plate of BBQ to add that quintessential Soylent flavor. Double meal? And we thought we only had to worry about the Large Hadron Collider possibly creating a black hole that will snuff the solar system from existence.

Soylent probably thought the highlight of their SXSW event would be a set by rap legend GZA. Turns out that as much as we all love GZA, Soylent’s BBQ sauce is getting all the attention.

Around The Web

TAGSBarbacueBBQ SAUCEcocktailsDRINKSFOODGZAsoylent
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP