Shutterstock / Subway

Subway is not ready to go quietly while someone is questioning the content of their chicken. A CBC investigation by the Marketplace program examined the DNA of several fast food chicken sandwiches, finding that all were below the “100% chicken” mark. But where McDonald’s and Wendy’s reported back with numbers close to 80% chicken content, Subway was hit with some drastic results for their chicken:

Subway’s results were such an outlier that the team decided to test them again, biopsying five new oven roasted chicken pieces, and five new orders of chicken strips. Those results were averaged: the oven roasted chicken scored 53.6 per cent chicken DNA, and the chicken strips were found to have just 42.8 per cent chicken DNA. The majority of the remaining DNA? Soy.

Subway Canada almost immediately denied the “alleged results” of the test and offered a defense for their chicken products, questioning how it achieved its conclusions and calling the them “absolutely false and misleading” according to the CBC. Marketplace has stood by its story and now Subway is filing suit in Canadian courts, seeking $210 million in damages according to Eater: