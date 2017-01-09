Coachella Is Owned By An Anti-Gay Climate Change Denier

Take A Visual Tour Of China’s Absolutely Stunning Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival

01.09.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

If you’ve ever wondered what Santa’s village in the North Pole would look like (if it were real), this is probably it.

Getty Image

Last weekend, the 33rd annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival opened in Harbin in China’s Heilongjiang province. It’s stunning and unique and just…beautiful. Each year artists from all over the world come together to make amazing ice sculptures (including an entire ice city!). Towering ice versions of castles and famous buildings spread over the city in a way that’s genuinely magical.

Even if you hate the cold (and it is COLD there with temperatures expected to be as low -27 degrees Celsius), it’s hard not to marvel at these stunning images of ice-carved art pieces that take over the city every year and draw over a million tourists.

Getty Image

TAGSa year of festivalsCHINAICE SCULPTURETRAVELWINTER

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 17 hours ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP