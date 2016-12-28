Shutterstock

Listen, being a billionaire isn’t easy. If you don’t just inherit the money or find it in a paper bag in the park (a fantasy we’ve all had) you’ve got to earn it, invest it, and then find places to keep it in case burglars break in and take away everything you’re hiding under your mattress (the best place to hide some stacks of twenties) and your big ole’ bucket of gold, too.

But there’s something you can do to make being a millionaire just a mite bit easier. No, we can’t give you the greatest idea of all time or introduce you to a literary agent who will turn your life story into a bestselling memoir that’s made into a movie, but we can tell you what the richest and most successful people eat, and that should absolutely help you on your way. At least if you trust Tim Ferriss, who’s spoken to the world’s best and brightest for his new book Tools of Titans.

According to Thrillist, which has broken down the ways in which the leaders of industry keep themselves nourished, there are several rules you need to follow if you’re going to be the boss. The first rule? Stop eating like trash and start respecting your body for the luxury high-rise with a penthouse and wraparound balconies that it is. The second rule? Well, wait, there are a few:

Ferriss refers to BJ Miller as “an expert in death,” in the book because he’s an advisor to the Zen Hospice Project in San Francisco and has “guided ~1,000 deaths.” You might be wondering what the heck this has to do with cookies. Miller says that for his patients who are about to die, it’s not always helpful to talk about the meaning of life. Baking cookies with them, however? “Just the basic joy of smelling a cookie. You’re rewarded for being alive and in the moment. Smelling a cookie is not on behalf of some future state. It’s great in the moment, by itself, on behalf of nothing,” he says in the book. No matter where we are in our lives, certainly anyone can appreciate an experience like that. And most importantly, you get to eat cookies when you’re done!