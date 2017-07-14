Unsplash

Cities often get the lion’s share of our travel-dollar love. It’s easy to see why — there are Michelin starred restaurants, booming breweries, and food trucks to visit. Who can argue with spending your time riding a bike through a booming metropolis with a gelato in hand? Who can complain about booking trips to NYC or Chicago or Austin?

But cities aren’t the only gems this country has to offer. America — densely populated as it is — has huge swaths of open and wild spaces, otherwise known as the Great Outdoors.

Just how much open space are we talking? Take this as an anecdotal example — Montana and Germany are roughly the same size, but Montana has just over one million people compared to Germany’s 82 million people. Germany still has a crazy amount of wide open spaces. So, comparatively, Montana may as well be empty.