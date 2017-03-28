There’s a saying my father often used, “You can’t win for losing.” As a kid, I always struggled to wrap my head around it –trying to notch the words together in a way that made sense. Basically, it’s a more dramatic version of another homespun truism: “Damned if you do; damned if you don’t.”
Such is life for every TSA agent in the country. Make us take off our shoes? We’re pissed. Make us un-sheath our laptops? We’re pissed. Let a pair of bomb shoes or a laptop filled with snakes slip through your clutches (carried, potentially by a terrorist, but more commonly by an undercover TSA agent)? We’re doubly pissed. Or dead.
The stakes of working for the TSA are insanely high. The starting salary is $31K. Pretty safe to say that there’s no job in the country with a worse salary/”cost of f*cking up” ratio. They greet us when we’re cranky, tired, and rushed; doing jobs that society has almost fetishized the mockery of. (Thank god Jordan Peele tossed the TSA a bone with Lil Rel Howery’s character, Rod, in Get Out).
Everyone wants the TSA to ease up, but know this: if they make a mistake, there will be no mercy. No excuses will work. We will have blood. And that mistake can be something getting past them or trying too hard to make sure something doesn’t. Take this mega-viral video showing a TSA pat down of a 13-year-old boy:
I think it’s hilarious how so many people think every TSA agent is a massive perv. I’m pretty sure those dudes enjoy touching a hundred dicks a day about as much as I enjoy getting my junk patted by a total stranger.
Also, the people who think a pat down is sexual should probably get out more.
Agreed completely. This was really well done, Steve.
@Upon Further Review thanks. It makes me deeply upset.
@Steve Yes, this was really well done. I appreciate you calling out the mother for”forgetting” to mention using TSA Cares and ignoring comments about it. She wants her 15 minutes of fame and is using her poor kids disability to get it.
I was okay with it until the 2nd and 3rd times he did the crotch pat down :/
I’m with Mary Anne Collura. This agent probably can’t pass a back grown check and is a pedi.
He’s all mani!
Well obviously the Mom has special needs too because she’s too fucking dumb to look up how to get special needs treatment from the TSA at major airports. She was at one of the Top 5 busiest airports in the US. They have ways to accommodate genetically inferior hysterical morons who somehow have managed to accumulate enough money and mash buttons to buy a ticket.
Fucking drive your snowflake lady.
Handle is ‘Think Smarter’, address (?) is @ProudlyLiberal2 and features a legitimate snowflake icon – facepalm.
Just goes to show Republicans don’t have a monopoly on stupidity.
Nothing about this seems to over the top to me. I have been selected for special screenings on several occasions and honestly it has taken an 5-10 minutes because I didn’t spend 40 minutes yelling at the guy who is just trying to do his job.
But…but his sensitivity disorder!
/The kid looked just fine and doesn’t seem distressed at all. It’s the mom with the sensitivity disorder.
Yes. This. I’ve been selected a ton of times and it’s always about 5 minutes because my response is usually along the lines of “I think it’s better for both of us is let’s just get this done”
I don’t care if it’s a male or female. I don’t need to hear all the options available. Pat me down so I can hurry up and get to the bar before my plane leaves.
People only want tighter security on the brown people, not on patriotic white Christians!
@JayWantsACat that’s what I draw from this too. And yet, so many people across political spectrums are cosigning this without gut checking this woman.