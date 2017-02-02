These Instagrams From Scotland’s Fire Festival Are Absolutely LIT

Getty Image

Every year on the last Tuesday of January, the people of Lerwick, Scotland go out into the streets and set the town ablaze with their parades and partying. Literally.

It’s time for the Up Helly Aa Festival — a fire festival that marks the end of the Yule season in the Shetland Islands of Scotland. And a few nights ago, nearly 1000 members of the town honored their Norse ancestors by dressing up in fully fledged Viking costumes and taking torches to the street. It’s a wild, raucous event that celebrates tradition as the volunteer vikings, called guizers (and led by the the honory position of Guizer Jarl), parade through the streets.