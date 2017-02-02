The Best Dishes From BBQ Country

These Instagrams From Scotland’s Fire Festival Are Absolutely LIT

02.02.17 5 hours ago

Getty Image

Every year on the last Tuesday of January, the people of Lerwick, Scotland go out into the streets and set the town ablaze with their parades and partying. Literally.

It’s time for the Up Helly Aa Festival — a fire festival that marks the end of the Yule season in the Shetland Islands of Scotland. And a few nights ago, nearly 1000 members of the town honored their Norse ancestors by dressing up in fully fledged Viking costumes and taking torches to the street. It’s a wild, raucous event that celebrates tradition as the volunteer vikings, called guizers (and led by the the honory position of Guizer Jarl), parade through the streets.

TAGSa year of festivalsfestivalFIRETRAVEL

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 7 hours ago 3 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP