A Definitive Ranking Of The Best Pizza Chains In America

Uproxx

Pizza is the best food that’s ever been invented, the food that proves God still loves us. If tomorrow a messiah came along and healed a bunch of lepers and made the blind see and turned water into wine, and then turned and said, “It has been written, thou shalt no longer eat the cheese and tomato upon dough!” We’d all know that we were just being devil’s advocated.

It’s simply the best go-to food for… everything. It’s what you order for the whole team to celebrate a win of the big game, or to comfort you when you just lost. You can order pizza for a romantic night in or because you’re home alone with a bottle of wine and three episodes of the Bachelor. Whether grabbing a slice drunkenly at 3am or as an afternoon treat for your kids after they get an A on a test. It’s fast, it’s cheap, and it’s completely satisfying. You know exactly what you’re getting when you order pizza, and it happens to be exactly what you were always looking for.

It makes perfect sense, then, that talk about pizza can become heated. We all feel passionate about the kinds of pizza we love. It’s a food we grew up on, one that we all associate with some of the happiest times in our lives. So when the time came to hash out the best chain pizzas over at the Uproxx HQ, we took off the kid gloves. And put on rings with broken glass, went into the cage, and fought it out. Several of us didn’t make it out of that cage. And their blood on the walls of the office is a real reminder of what happens when you let yourself get soft as a writer.

More or less, we all individually felt like we were the hands down expert on pizza, like we discovered it. Basically, we all had Christopher Columbused pizza — it may have been already there with lots of people already eating it, but we’re preeeettttty sure we’re the ones that get to claim it. (Interestingly, Christopher Columbus actually Christopher Colombused pizza — bringing the first tomato seeds to Italy from his explorations in the New World.)