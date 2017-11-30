The Victoria's Secret angels singing Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" backstage. pic.twitter.com/gGFbNBnQLI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 29, 2017

It shouldn’t have to be explained, but non-black folks don’t get to use the N Word. We just don’t. Ta-Nehisi Coates can explain why if you’re still struggling with this concept, but you’re a human being that lives on Earth so you should know this by now.

A backstage video from the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai featured this straightforward rule being broken courtesy of a gaggle of models who seemed to have no problem dropping a hard N. Rapping along with Cardi B’s monster hit “Bodak Yellow,” there didn’t appear to be much self-editing around the N Word (aside from one model) and the lack of black models around made the whole thing even more uncomfortable.

As Mic notes, the backlash to the models + slur combo was swift. A flood of responses on Twitter reaffirmed that even when Cardi B is playing, the N Word isn’t something white folks can toss around like it’s no big deal.

wait did those mayonnaise’s just say the n word pic.twitter.com/z48WuM6L9B — Jabe (@hostilitay) November 29, 2017

That n-word was too loud and clear for there only to be one black girl in this room https://t.co/BoY9xcyWUL — Mikelle Street (@MikelleStreet) November 29, 2017

Welp @VictoriasSecret plz fire all of them for saying the n-word all carefree. #thanks https://t.co/SjJ7r63ED1 — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) November 29, 2017

All white ones cancelled for saying the n word — jason (@Jsuhn) November 29, 2017

Seeing only Chalk, Milk, Cream, and Off White Skin Tones, but hearing an echo of the “N”word….. Ooooh Black Twitter is not gonna like this! https://t.co/hVpPYuD5iI — Eccentric Lamar (@Cloutkidcam) November 29, 2017

If you’re not black, don’t say the N word. Point. Blank. Period. So who said it ? — Stefan (@insatiablevices) November 29, 2017

Cardi B knows of the backstage video. She retweeted a retweet of the clip that points out the use of the N Word by the models.

All these bitches said nigga, too. RT @PopCrave: The Victoria's Secret angels singing Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" backstage. pic.twitter.com/MDHno9DlaM — Steven Cripberg (@ImLordMA512) November 29, 2017

Let this serve as yet another reminder that dropping a hard N isn’t a cute thing for white people to do. It’s gross and you should be called out on it.

