Taylor Swift put it best when she said, “haters gonna hate.” Those wise words have never reverberated more than they do today. That’s because we now know what specific things single people hate most in each state. This is thanks to the unconventional dating app ‘Hater’ which just released an infographic explaining what things each state hates the most. This is a great marketing ploy for the app that matches people based on dislikes.

Does it work? Well… probably. Humans connect over similarities and “hating the same thing” fits the bill. Both of you hate The Big Bang Theory and Zoomba? You’re a perfect match!