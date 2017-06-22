Of all the things you expect to be dangerous in the kitchen, the whipped cream dispenser — one of those fancy pressurized ones — is the last piece of equipment you’d consider to be lethal. But after the tragic death of Instagram model Rebecca Burger late last week, it’s probably a good idea to reconsider whether using pressurized canisters while you’re cooking (or dispensing the cream directly into your mouth) is safe for the home chef.
According to The Washington Post, the french model was using the dispenser on Saturday when it exploded with no warning, striking her in the chest, and triggering a heart attack. Emergency services were able to revive her on the scene, but the 33-year-old died tragically at the hospital the next day. In the wake of her death, which was announced yesterday, Burger’s family posted the object that killed her on Instagram in order to warn others of the potential dangers of the common household item.
Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation.
