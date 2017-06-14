A Beginner’s Guide For Becoming A Whiskey Geek

Tasting whiskey (or whisky) can be fun as hell. First, there’s the excitement of getting to open a nice bottle. Then there’s the fact that you’re learning something new — expanding your knowledge of a great spirit while deepening your own palate. It’s the perfect combination of personal growth paired with semi-drunken revelry.
That said, whiskey tastings can also prove daunting. There’s a lot of terminology and geography involved. It can get pretty granular pretty damn quickly. So we’ve put together a concise beginner’s guide to give you a solid footing. We don’t go into the intense scientific and chemical analyses here. It’s just a foundation so you know what you’re walking into the next time you want to learn while getting buzzed.
I’ll stick to just drinking it.
BTW had some apple juice and bourbon last night. If y’all haven’t tried it yet, you’re missing out