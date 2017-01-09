Southern California Master Surfboard Shaper | HUMAN

Let Photographer Woody Gooch Shift The Way You See The Ocean

01.09.17 57 mins ago 2 Comments

Woody Gooch

Australian photographer and surfer, Woody Gooch, is sure to catch your attention. First, with his humorous, but very real, name, and second with his elegant, minimalist surf photography. Gooch finds a way to capture fleeting moments in the water while honoring the curling, curving beauty of the ocean.

At just 21, Gooch is a true mad one, living a life in constant motion. His photography has taken him from his home in Australia around the world, with pit-stops in Tokyo, Bali, New York City, Mexico and, in just a few days, to Zurich, Switzerland for a photo exhibition called “Contained” at the Humo Gallery (January 12 to March 31).

Deus Ex Machina

TAGSphotographysurf photographySURFINGthe mad ones

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 14 hours ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP