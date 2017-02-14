This Vagabond Gave Up His Job In Finance To Travel The World Taking Photos

02.14.17 2 hours ago

Zander Price

Symbiosis, 2016

Zander Price’s life looks very different today than it did a decade ago. Back then, he was in the finance world in New York City. He made good money, working incredibly long hours. He was living a traditional life and achieving a traditional brand of success, but there were tradeoffs. His lifestyle left little time for travel, and that was something he yearned for.

Zander enjoyed his work, but as he faced the rest of his life in the corporate world, he sensed a deep dissatisfaction. He’d begun to feel a calling to travel, and to live more simply. And as he looked at the lives of those around him, he came to a radical conclusion: He didn’t want it anymore, the money, the things, the corporate ladder. He wanted to see the world.

So Zander made a drastic life change and began on a path that would take him to the most exotic, exciting places on earth. Along the way, he found photography. He didn’t really start taking pictures until he was in his 30’s but soon it was a passion which he couldn’t get enough of. His photos create a vivid record of his new life, of the places he’s visited and the memories he holds dear — of a life that is driven by beauty and travel instead of money and work. It’s a thrilling journey.

Zander Price

Tulum, 2017
TAGSphotographythe mad onesTRAVELZander Price
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP