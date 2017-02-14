Zander Price

Symbiosis, 2016



Zander Price’s life looks very different today than it did a decade ago. Back then, he was in the finance world in New York City. He made good money, working incredibly long hours. He was living a traditional life and achieving a traditional brand of success, but there were tradeoffs. His lifestyle left little time for travel, and that was something he yearned for.

Zander enjoyed his work, but as he faced the rest of his life in the corporate world, he sensed a deep dissatisfaction. He’d begun to feel a calling to travel, and to live more simply. And as he looked at the lives of those around him, he came to a radical conclusion: He didn’t want it anymore, the money, the things, the corporate ladder. He wanted to see the world.

So Zander made a drastic life change and began on a path that would take him to the most exotic, exciting places on earth. Along the way, he found photography. He didn’t really start taking pictures until he was in his 30’s but soon it was a passion which he couldn’t get enough of. His photos create a vivid record of his new life, of the places he’s visited and the memories he holds dear — of a life that is driven by beauty and travel instead of money and work. It’s a thrilling journey.

Zander Price

Tulum, 2017