Zima is back, but not 4 long! Find it now, or forever hold your chill. #ZimaIsBack pic.twitter.com/hVZPx2nWVP — Zima (@Zima__Official) June 19, 2017

If you could excuse Gen X for a moment, they’ll be having a heartfelt reunion with a none more ’90s adult refreshment for a little bit.

The most infamous malternative beverage of the Clinton years has officially returned. Yes, the mighty Zima has returned to store shelves. Depending on your perspective, Zima is a silly ’90s punchline or a booze transportation system that was unjustly killed off. Either way, the mood online has been warm and cheery about the prospect of being reunited with dear sweet Zima.

@Zima__Official The Zima Challenge. Chug one while listening to a '90s song. I just made it up. #zimaisback #zimachallenge pic.twitter.com/opeRhh5fTg — Matthew Garrison (@matt_garrison) June 15, 2017