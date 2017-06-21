Zima Officially Arrives Back In Stores For Anyone Wanting To Drink In ’90s Nostalgia

06.20.17

If you could excuse Gen X for a moment, they’ll be having a heartfelt reunion with a none more ’90s adult refreshment for a little bit.

The most infamous malternative beverage of the Clinton years has officially returned. Yes, the mighty Zima has returned to store shelves. Depending on your perspective, Zima is a silly ’90s punchline or a booze transportation system that was unjustly killed off. Either way, the mood online has been warm and cheery about the prospect of being reunited with dear sweet Zima.

