If you could excuse Gen X for a moment, they’ll be having a heartfelt reunion with a none more ’90s adult refreshment for a little bit.
The most infamous malternative beverage of the Clinton years has officially returned. Yes, the mighty Zima has returned to store shelves. Depending on your perspective, Zima is a silly ’90s punchline or a booze transportation system that was unjustly killed off. Either way, the mood online has been warm and cheery about the prospect of being reunited with dear sweet Zima.
Real men chug #Zima @dancetronauts @zima @edc_lasvegas Photo cred 📷🙏🏻 @lv_dp #zimanauts #zimaboys #bringbackthe90s #zimaclub #blastfromthepast #thuglife #spacemen #90sfashion #originalpantydropper #breakfastofchampions #astronauts #ravejuice #moneymike #vjmoneymike #travnasty #djtravnasty #dancetronauts #liquidcourage #turntup #edclasvegas #edc #electricdaisycarnival #festivallife #edm #zimachallenge #plur #backtothefuture
Join The Discussion: Log In With