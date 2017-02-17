Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you came of age in the ’90s, there’s a very good chance that the first time you got drunk it was thanks to Zima, the clear alcoholic beverage introduced to the world in 1993 that all your friends swore that your parents totally wouldn’t be able to smell on your breath. But while other teen-preferred malt beverage staples like Bartles & Jaymes wine coolers and Boone’s Farm have managed to endure over the years, sadly, Zima was fully discontinued in 2008.

With the return of Crystal Pepsi last summer however, it was really only a matter of time before the world was ready for “Zomething Different” again, and as such MillerCoors is bringing back Zima albeit for “a limited time only.” A MillerCoors spokesman who spoke with Ad Age said that “more news [is] coming soon” and that “if you’re one of the zillion fans who have missed Zima, the answer should be clear.”

Hell yeah! Time to stock up on Jolly Ranchers, since — as most true Zima connoisseurs will surely remember — the drink had no discernible flavor of its own, it was fashionable at time to drop one in your bottle for an added splash of color. All the cool kids were doing it.