An Incredibly Serious Breakdown of How a Fight Between Steven Seagal and George Foreman Would Play Out

#MMA #UFC
10.04.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

So here’s what we know: Yesterday, at approximately 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 68-year-old former two-time heavyweight champion boxer George Foreman challenged 65-year-old actor Steven Seagal to a 10-round, style vs. style fight via the following tweet.

When asked to confirm his reasons for throwing down such a bewildering gauntlet, Foreman only added that he plans on “fighting one more time” and that Seagal “is a true fight.” Oh and also that the fight would do 2 million pay-per-views guaranteed. And that he was currently shopping the idea to “Mayweather promotion.”

Obviously, this is a story that affords a lot of questions. A LOT of questions. Has Foreman finally lost the plot? Would a fight like this even stand a chance of getting sanctioned? Is Foreman only challenging Seagal to set up a fight with Vladimir Putin down the line and end the impending second Cold War? Is this somehow all Conor McGregor’s fault?

I’m not here to answer those questions (except for the second, which is yes, likely because of the fourth, which is also yes). I’m here to set any personal bias or common logic aside and provide an incredibly serious breakdown of exactly how this fight would play out, were it to happen.

Let’s go to the tape:

George Foreman

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSAIKIDOGEORGE FOREMANMMASteven SeagalUFC

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP