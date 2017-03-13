Twitter

The principal photography for A Wrinkle In Time wrapped after weeks of filming in beautiful remote locations, and to celebrate the wrap and say goodbye to the main characters director Ava DuVernay posted some awesome behind the scenes pictures on Twitter. DuVernay didn’t leave anybody out of her farewell photos, complimenting everyone involved in the project and predicting great success for some of the young actors taking part in the highly anticipated movie.

First came a shout out for Mindy Kaling, the first person DuVernay wanted cast in the project and from the looks of things someone very excited to be a part of it.

That's a wrap on @MindyKaling! She was the very first WRINKLE casting idea I had. So grateful she said yes! Thanks, Mindy! Love to you! 💛 pic.twitter.com/RoCIQukc2G — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

Then came Reese, Oprah, and an entire slew of big names appearing in the movie.

That's a wrap on @RWitherspoon! She blew me away everyday with her tremendous talent. But more than that, w/ her kindness. Thanks, Reese! 💛 pic.twitter.com/BPCsvoOdKJ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @Oprah for WRINKLE! Gosh, we had fun. My great friend. Her role as MRS. WHICH is literally out of this world. Thanks, OW. 💛 pic.twitter.com/dk1KuGyw1F — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

Principal photography for WRINKLE IN TIME wrapped last night! An epic adventure. I loved each and every minute. xo! pic.twitter.com/D3z5J6KBIz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @RowanBlanchard! She joined us for a few days and made a big impression. She's a real artist with a voice. Thanks, Rowan. 💛 pic.twitter.com/rr00XTiV5c — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017