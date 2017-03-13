The principal photography for A Wrinkle In Time wrapped after weeks of filming in beautiful remote locations, and to celebrate the wrap and say goodbye to the main characters director Ava DuVernay posted some awesome behind the scenes pictures on Twitter. DuVernay didn’t leave anybody out of her farewell photos, complimenting everyone involved in the project and predicting great success for some of the young actors taking part in the highly anticipated movie.
First came a shout out for Mindy Kaling, the first person DuVernay wanted cast in the project and from the looks of things someone very excited to be a part of it.
Then came Reese, Oprah, and an entire slew of big names appearing in the movie.
