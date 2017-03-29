Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For champions of environmental protection, these are frightening times. Heck, you don’t have to have an elaborately detailed EPA Rulez!!! neck tattoo to be concerned or at least have questions about the troubling state of the planet’s health. Climate change is something that weighs heavy on the minds of many and with President Trump merrily dismantling the protections put into place by his predecessor, questions on how to proceed aren’t likely to stop.

The freshly released trailer for Al Gore’s Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk helmed doc An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power has arrived, presenting a struggle taking place in front of a Trump era backdrop. Not unlike An Inconvenient Truth, the preview presents a mix of hope, worry, immediacy and Al Gore expressing as much passion as an Al Gore can muster.

“We’re seeing a tremendous amount of positive change,” stresses Gore “But it’s still not enough.”

The trailer uses Trump as a symbol of how progress that has been made (including by the international community) is being derailed by the regulation-eschewing America First framework in action at the White House. Scenes of weather-related chaos, human agony and Trump preening all dot the trailer. Here’s how Paramount presents the contents of the upcoming documentary.

Climate Changes, Truth Does Not. A decade after AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH brought climate change into the heart of popular culture, comes the riveting and rousing follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes – in moments both private and public, funny and poignant — as he pursues the inspirational idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 28, 2017.