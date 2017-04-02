The Best Horror Movies On Netflix Right Now

Cinema’s Creepiest Doll Has An Origin Story To Tell In The Terrifying ‘Annabelle: Creation’ Trailer

Trending Writer
04.02.17

Look! That doll that scares the sh*t out of everybody is back! Or maybe don’t look. We’re not The Warrens. We can’t make any claims about that sort of thing.

The trailer for Annabelle: Creation has arrived and it looks appropriately terrifying. A prequel to the mega-lucrative 2014 horror film/Conjuring spin-off (the term “The Conjuring Universe” makes an appearance in this trailer because we live in that world now), this film looks at how the creepy doll came to be so damn powerful. That’s good news for the movie. Presumably bad news for the nuns, orphans and grief-stricken parents that have to deal with Annabelle.

Not unlike last year’s sneaky good Ouija: Origin of Evil, it looks having a new director and an earlier starting point will breed a more effective movie. Lights Out filmmaker David F. Sandberg has the reins for this R-rated horror offering and he’s setting the table for loads of dread and loud scary noises.

“Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle,” notes the accompanying synopsis.

Anthony LaPaglia as a haunted dollmaker? Sounds lovely. Annabelle: Creation will hit theaters on August 11.

Around The Web

TAGSannabelleAnnabelle 2Annabelle: CreationDavid F. SandbergThe Conjuring Universe
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP