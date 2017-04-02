Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Look! That doll that scares the sh*t out of everybody is back! Or maybe don’t look. We’re not The Warrens. We can’t make any claims about that sort of thing.

The trailer for Annabelle: Creation has arrived and it looks appropriately terrifying. A prequel to the mega-lucrative 2014 horror film/Conjuring spin-off (the term “The Conjuring Universe” makes an appearance in this trailer because we live in that world now), this film looks at how the creepy doll came to be so damn powerful. That’s good news for the movie. Presumably bad news for the nuns, orphans and grief-stricken parents that have to deal with Annabelle.

Not unlike last year’s sneaky good Ouija: Origin of Evil, it looks having a new director and an earlier starting point will breed a more effective movie. Lights Out filmmaker David F. Sandberg has the reins for this R-rated horror offering and he’s setting the table for loads of dread and loud scary noises.

“Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle,” notes the accompanying synopsis.

Anthony LaPaglia as a haunted dollmaker? Sounds lovely. Annabelle: Creation will hit theaters on August 11.