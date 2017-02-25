Warner Bros.

The 37th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards have handed out their prizes to this year’s cream of the crap. Zack Snyder megafans and people that huff what Dinesh D’Souza puts out into the world may want to avert their gaze.

The Razzies had two major “winners” when it came to the “worst of” award bounty: Batman v. Superman and Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party. Both films scored 4 honors apiece. Batman v. Superman: Moms, Right? earned Razzies for worst supporting actor, screenplay, screen combo and, worst prequel/remake/rip-off or sequel. D’Souza’s doc took home the coveted worst picture award, as well as worst actor, worst actress and worst director.

“The reason you’re giving it to me is because you’re very upset that [Donald] Trump won,” said D’Souza in a video acceptance speech.

Only Zoolander No. 2, courtesy of Kristen Wiig’s worst supporting actress win, managed to break the Batman v. Clinton dominance. We don’t imagine Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jessie Eisenberg and Kristen Wiig will have a celebratory luncheon for these prizes, but we’re not opposed to it happening.

If this year’s “winners” selection crop sticks in your craw, there is a silver lining. Films like Armageddon, The Blair Witch Project and Heaven’s Gate were all up for Razzies in their day too.

(Via Variety & The Hollywood Reporter)