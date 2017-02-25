Caped Crusader Saves Kids From Scary Clowns

‘Batman V. Superman’ And ‘Hillary’s America’ Are The Kings Of Crap According To The Razzies

Trending Writer
02.25.17

Warner Bros.

The 37th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards have handed out their prizes to this year’s cream of the crap. Zack Snyder megafans and people that huff what Dinesh D’Souza puts out into the world may want to avert their gaze.

The Razzies had two major “winners” when it came to the “worst of” award bounty: Batman v. Superman and Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party. Both films scored 4 honors apiece. Batman v. Superman: Moms, Right? earned Razzies for worst supporting actor, screenplay, screen combo and, worst prequel/remake/rip-off or sequel. D’Souza’s doc took home the coveted worst picture award, as well as worst actor, worst actress and worst director.

“The reason you’re giving it to me is because you’re very upset that [Donald] Trump won,” said D’Souza in a video acceptance speech.

Only Zoolander No. 2, courtesy of Kristen Wiig’s worst supporting actress win, managed to break the Batman v. Clinton dominance. We don’t imagine Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jessie Eisenberg and Kristen Wiig will have a celebratory luncheon for these prizes, but we’re not opposed to it happening.

If this year’s “winners” selection crop sticks in your craw, there is a silver lining. Films like Armageddon, The Blair Witch Project and Heaven’s Gate were all up for Razzies in their day too.

(Via Variety & The Hollywood Reporter)

TAGS2017 razziesBatman v SupermanBATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICEDINESH D'SOUZARAZZIES

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP