‘The Belko Experiment’ Depicts One Brutally Bad Day At The Office

Even before the killing starts, the Belko Corporation doesn’t seem like a great place to work. With offices way outside the city limits of Bogotá, Colombia, its working environment are seemingly designed to break its employee’s spirits. Inside a drab exterior, they’re confined to workstations that reflect their place in the office hierarchy, with most workers squeezed into tiny cubicles that force them to work virtually on top of one another as they attempt to accomplish some vague goal involving placing American workers in offices abroad beneath the corporate logo of “Business Without Borders.”

Even those lucky enough to get some space of their own find themselves subject to the prying eyes and unwanted advances of their superiors. Then there’s the matter of the subcutaneous tracking devices that have been supposedly implanted to guard against the threat of kidnapping. In short: It’s not a place likely to get glowing GlassDoor reviews.

Then, one day, office life takes a sudden turn for the worse. Metal plates seal in the building and a voice informs them that most of them will soon be dead, but they might have a chance to survive if they started killing each other. Shocked, they decide to push back and beat the system. Or at least some of them do. At least at first. And once those tracking devices start exploding, any lingering sense of esprit de corps breaks down pretty quickly.

Directed by Greg McLean (Wolf Creek, The Darkness), The Belko Experiment comes from a script by James Gunn. Gunn is now best known as the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, but it wasn’t that long ago that he directed the violent superhero send-up Super or the fun, nasty monster movie Slither, films whose lineage could be traced back to Gunn’s roots in the low-budget, shock-above-all world of Troma Entertainment.

Those roots show here, too. When The Belko Experiment turns violent, it’s not afraid to pile on the gore and the unexpected early deaths of some seemingly important characters establish it as a film without many guardrails. It’s unabashedly unpleasant, all the more so once Belko’s employees start to turn on each other.