In addition to being America’s most trusted source of Carnivale episodes, HBO Go/HBO Now has a lovely collection of movies available ranging trashy action thrills to elegant period pieces to star-studded comedies. Here are the 20 best movies on HBO Go/HBO Now that you could and should be watching right now.

James Wan’s transformation from Saw sadist to blockbuster filmmaking has been fun to watch? The Conjuring 2 is a marvelously crafted horror movie that plays on the nerves as it plunks paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) in England to ultimately do battle with the Enfield Poltergeist. As in the first go-around, the 2016 sequel scored an R rating strictly for its “terror and horror violence” and not for salty language, nudity (sorry, scary nun fetishists) or gore. It’s good ol’ fashioned scary scares with leads that are all-in for every new freakout.

This action-packed action comedy starring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling as the titular nice guys on the hunt for clues after a young woman goes missing marinates in late-’70s L.A. sleaze. Shane Black (Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang; Iron Man 3) does the buddy comedy genre right by making the jokes work, knowing how to meld it with exciting shootouts and hitting a home run with the casting of the Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Homecoming) in the role of Gosling’s much more astute daughter. It’s industrial strength fun.