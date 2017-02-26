Bill Paxton, Star Of ‘Aliens’ And ‘Twister’, Has Died At 61

02.26.17 2 hours ago 19 Comments

Fox

Bill Paxton, the only actor to ever face down a Terminator, Alien, and Predator and a face that has graced dozens of great films over the years, has died at the age of 61. Paxton was currently starring in Training Day on CBS, but its status is now up in the air following its premiere earlier in the month. According to Variety, a family representative confirmed his passing via an official statement, citing “complications from surgery” as the cause:

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

