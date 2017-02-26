Bill Paxton, the only actor to ever face down a Terminator, Alien, and Predator and a face that has graced dozens of great films over the years, has died at the age of 61. Paxton was currently starring in Training Day on CBS, but its status is now up in the air following its premiere earlier in the month. According to Variety, a family representative confirmed his passing via an official statement, citing “complications from surgery” as the cause:
“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”
Fuck, this sucks. Why couldn’t it have been Ronda Rousey so this stupid site can stop click bait reporting on her?
that’s inappropriate
What an asshole.
Don’t wish death upon people. Not funnny.
This guy knows how to internet
…..well this friggin sucks.
This is horrible. He had a role in nearly every movie that shaped my childhood. Dammit to hell.
Obligatory “Game over, man. Game over.”
I saw Nightcrawler last week and didn’t realize he was in it… I thought “Hell yeah, Bill Paxton’s in this movie”. He was good. Near Dark and Tombstone were better because of his work for sure.
God damn this is terrible and weird. I was listening to his WTF episode last night and he seemed like a blast and a hell of a good dude.
He was a major part of my childhood with Aliens, Predator 2, and Twister. This fucking blows.
I wonder if this makes Bill Pullman feel all alone?
I know I’m just wishing it was him instead right now.
Edge of Tomorrow, man. and less recently Club Dread. Tombstone is absolutely one of my favorite movies. this fucking sucks indeed.
I hope it doesn’t sound bad but it kind of works out that I thought Training Day was awful given there’s no place for it to go now anyway.
so I never saw Titanic or Aliens. he was in 2 Guns apparently. probably the last good (or better than decent) Denzel movie. the others I feel are just status quo. I think I watched Big Love in its entirety. I think I skipped Twister. I did love him in True Lies. I don’t remember any of Coconut Pete’s song lyrics so quotes from the movie will have to do for now. [www.imdb.com] Rest in Peace, man.
…you’ve never seen Aliens?
Dude….
Aww man. I love this guy. He was a joy on every panel/talk show he sat down on. He just seemed like a nice guy who loved lived and loved life to the fullest. He was a staple of my adolescence and has become a part of my kid’s experience as well, via all the 80’s and 90’s stuff I have forced them to watch, but also AoS. This is sad.
But wouldn’t it be — “There’s no shortage of quotes, moments, or characters that WILL live on from his career.”
Should have sent Bishop into that surgery.
Damn, that sucks.
Aw hell
RIP