Bill Paxton, the only actor to ever face down a Terminator, Alien, and Predator and a face that has graced dozens of great films over the years, has died at the age of 61. Paxton was currently starring in Training Day on CBS, but its status is now up in the air following its premiere earlier in the month. According to Variety, a family representative confirmed his passing via an official statement, citing “complications from surgery” as the cause: