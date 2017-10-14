Getty Image

In a rare 45-minute phone interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bob Weinstein, the younger brother of and Weinstein Company co-founder with Harvey Weinstein, opened up about the innumerable allegations levied against the latter. Aside from the initial exposes published by the New York Times and The New Yorker, reporters, women as famous as Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, and countless other have accused Harvey of sexual harassment, assault and rape. Bob and the Weinstein Company’s remaining board members subsequently fired Harvey, but not before catching flack for not speaking out before.

Bob refused to address another New York Times report indicating he and the Weinstein Company board knew of payments to Harvey’s accusers as early as 2015. The 62-year-old producer did, however, have some pretty harsh things to say about his 65-year-old brother. “I have a brother that’s indefensible and crazy,” he told THR. “I want him to get the justice that he deserves.”