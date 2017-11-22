Four By Two Productions

Contrary to what beloved broadcast journalist Borat Sagdiyev would lead you to believe, Kazakhstan isn’t super cool with dink-hugging green mankinis. Six Czech tourists paying homage to the Sacha Baron Cohen character/budding Fox News talking head found this out the hard way.

According to the BBC, six visitors to the Kazakh capital Astana wearing Borat’s distinctive brand of swimwear were arrested and fined 22,500 Tenge (roughly $67) for their “indecent” appearance and “minor hooliganism.” The mustached faux-journalist has a complicated relationship with his kayfabe home country so that probably doesn’t happen matters.

News of tourists getting busted in their Borat finest has inspired Sacha Baron Cohen to get involved and help.

“To my Czech mates who were arrested. Send me your details and proof that it was you, and I’ll pay your fine,” wrote Baron Cohen on Facebook. Careful, the message contains an eyeful of bums.

The only real catch is the arrested tourists have to provide proof of their Borat mankini persecution before they can get Baron Cohen’s financial assistance. It’s a pretty reasonable request (The Brothers Grimsby didn’t make a ton of Tenge), so this strange scenario appears destined for a happy ending. Maybe next year these Czechs can pop by Ron Paul’s place to revisit a scene from Brüno.